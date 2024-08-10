Blinken welcomes swearing in of Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh

Washington, Aug 10 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Friday welcomed the swearing-in of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh after the sudden resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The United States supports his call for calm and peace and remains committed to working with Bangladesh as it charts a democratic and prosperous future for the people in Bangladesh,” Blinken wrote on X.

“I welcome the swearing-in of Dr. Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh”, he said.

Meanwhile, six lawmakers wrote to the Treasury Secretary for sanctions against officials of the former government responsible for violence against student protestors.

“Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, now leading Bangladesh’s interim government, urgently called on world leaders to end the violence against protestors in Bangladesh. Former Army Chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan urged the government to cease engaging its armed forces in a “disgraceful campaign.” While Hasina has resigned and fled the country, senior leaders of the Awami League have faced no consequences for their gross violations of human rights,” the lawmakers wrote.

“US sanctions on Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion have been successful in decreasing extrajudicial killings, but they are insufficient given current realities. We urge you to respond strongly to the Awami League’s violations by using all applicable authorities to impose targeted sanctions on General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan. US law requires action in the face of gross violations of human rights,’ they wrote to Yellen.

Yunus on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina, who abruptly resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.

A 16-member council of advisers was announced to assist Yunus in running the state's affairs.