BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman lands in Dhaka

Dhaka, Dec 25 (PTI) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman landed in Dhaka on Thursday to a rousing welcome, weeks before the country goes to parliamentary elections.

His return to Bangladesh comes after a gap of 17 years amid a fresh wave of unrest and political instability that has been gripping the country.

Bangladesh has been witnessing violent protests following the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Rahman, the 60-year-old son of ailing former premier Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a leading contender for prime minister in the upcoming February general elections.