BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman calls on interim govt chief Yunus

Dhaka, Jan 15 (PTI) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday called on interim government chief Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House - Jamuna.

"He was accompanied by his wife, Dr Zobaida Rahman, and daughter, Barrister Zaima Rahman,” an official said.

Law adviser Asif Nazrul earlier told reporters that Rahman would meet the Chief Adviser with his family as part of a courtesy call, stressing that the meeting carried no political agenda.

It was their first such meeting after Rahman returned from London following 17 years of self-exile in December.

The two met in person in June last year when Yunus visited London. At the time, Rahman was the acting chairman of the BNP.

They were seen together during the namaz-e-janaza of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia on December 31.

BNP formally elected Rahman as the party chief on January 9, ten days after his mother died after a prolonged illness.

The BNP has re-emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's changed political landscape. The party has said that Rahman would be its prime ministerial candidate in the absence of Zia.