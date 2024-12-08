BNP submits memorandum to Indian mission over breach of B'desh consulate in Agartala

Dhaka, Dec 8 (PTI) Three wings of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia on Sunday held a protest march and submitted a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, slamming the alleged vandalism at the country's consulate in Agartala.

India last week described as "deeply regrettable" the incident of the breach of the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura by a group of people protesting the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

On Sunday, a group of protesters carrying banners of the BNP's student, youth and voluntary wings marched towards the high commission at Baridhara diplomatic enclave starting from the party's Naya Paltan central office in the central part of the capital.

But police stopped them at the Rampura area, miles ahead of the mission.

A six-member delegation of the protesters was allowed to go to the Indian High Commission to submit a memorandum.

The six leaders of the three BNP wings included Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna and General Secretary Nurul Islam Noyon, Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin, and Swechchasebak Dal President SM Jilani and General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, local media reported.

The team handed over the memorandum to an official of the Indian High Commission.

"We have submitted our memorandum protesting the attack on our mission and desecration of our national flag in India,” BNP youth front president Munna said after submitting the memo.

"We don't believe in any instability and we are very patient. But we don’t have any masters other than friends. We don’t believe in aggressions,” he said.

Ahead of the start of the march, BNP joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressed the protestors, who chanted slogans calling for boycotting Indian goods and extradition of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina from India.

The decision to hold the march was announced through a statement on Saturday, prompting law enforcement agencies to intensify security in the capital and around the diplomatic enclave. PTI AR ZH ZH