BNP's Tarique Rahman meets Jamaat's chief, NCP leader two days before forming govt in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 15 (PTI) BNP chief Tarique Rahman on Sunday met Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and National Citizen Party leader Nahid Islam as part of a “positive political beginning,” two days before his party is set to form the next government in Bangladesh.

Led by Tarique Rahman, the BNP swept to power with a two-thirds majority with 49.97 per cent votes and 209 seats in the Thursday's polls, results for which were declared on Friday.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to the country’s 1971 independence from Pakistan, registered its best ever performance with 31.76 per cent votes and 68 seats. The National Citizen Party (NCP) secured the third-highest number of seats, six, and 3.05 per cent votes.

Tarique Rahman visited Jamaat chief at his residence along with party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamigir. Soon after, the BNP’s media wing released a photograph showing the two rival party leaders standing side by side with Shafiqur Rahman seen holding a bouquet to be handed over to Tarique Rahman.

“Following the historic landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman today paid a courtesy visit to the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, at his residence,” the BNP posted on X.

Tarique Rahman has paid courtesy visits to the homes of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam, framing the meetings as part of what his party described as a “positive political beginning” in post-election Bangladesh, according to news portal bdnews24.com.

Congratulating the BNP chief “on his election as the incoming Prime Minister of Bangladesh,” the Jamaat said his visit to Shafiqur Rahman's residential office “marks an important moment in our national political journey.” Stating that the Jamaat welcomes “this engagement in a spirit of dialogue and responsibility,” the party said in a post on X that it hopes it signals “a new chapter of institutional maturity and mutual respect.” Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, together with the 11-party alliance, remains committed to establishing a prosperous, stable and modern state grounded in democratic values and constitutional governance, it said.

“In our discussions, he (Tarique Rahman) reaffirmed that steps are being taken regarding incidents of post-election violence, including actions to address harm against opposition supporters and minority communities,” the post said.

“We will cooperate fully on matters of national interest, yet we will discharge our constitutional duty as a firm and principled opposition,” the Jamaat said, adding, “Where the government acts in the public interest, we will support. Where accountability is required, we will speak.” Jamaat leaders present at the meeting included Assistant Secretary General and Publicity and Media Affairs Chief Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, news portal bdnews24 said.

The BNP leader Tarique Rahman also met Jamaat-ally National Citizen Party's (NCP) convenor Nahid Islam later.

Tarique Rahman went to the Islam's residence, where the NCP leader welcomed the BNP chief with a bouquet of flowers, the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said, quoting the BNP media cell.

During the meeting, BNP's Alamgir, party's Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, and NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Chief Organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam were present, the BSS said.

The NCP, formed in February last year with encouragement from Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, rose as a political outfit of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) that led the violent street movement leading to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

On December 7, the NCP joined an offshoot of Jamaat-e-Islami to form a pressure group called 'Gonotantrik Songshkar Jote' ahead of the February elections.