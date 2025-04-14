Bodies of two police officials kidnapped in Pak's KPK recovered

Peshawar, Apr 14 (PTI) Bodies of two police officers kidnapped after a clash with terrorists were recovered from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said.

The kidnappers shot dead the two constables abducted after the clash with police in Tor Deeb village of South Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, an official said.

The official said three terrorists were also killed in the clash.

The official said the operation against the terrorists was further expanded and the search for the culprits was underway.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and killings of the officials. PTI