Body of caregiver killed in Hamas attack in Israel repatriated to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Oct 29 (PTI) The body of Anula Ratnayaka, a Sri Lankan national who lost her life during a recent attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Israel was repatriated to Sri Lanka on Sunday, police said.

Ratnayaka, 49, was working as a caregiver in Israel when the attack occurred on October 7. She was one of the three Sri Lankan nationals reported missing in the early days of the attack. The other two, both males, were later found.

Ratnayaka died due to gun shot injuries, police said.

Her body was brought to her house in the north Colombo suburb of Kelaniya on Sunday morning, and the funeral will take place on Monday, they said.

Meanwhile, foreign minister Ali Sabry in a statement on Sunday said Sri Lanka has voted in favour of the UN General Assembly resolution on Gaza.

“Protecting civilians and releasing hostages, establishing a humanitarian pause and avoiding escalation of violence are priorities for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is in favour of peace with a two-state solution,” he said.

The 193-member UN General Assembly on Friday voted on the draft resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by over 40 nations, including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

The resolution was overwhelmingly adopted with 121 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions. Along with India, countries abstaining on the resolution included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas. PTI CORR SCY SCY