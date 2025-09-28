Body of Indian monk who died in Sri Lankan cable car crash repatriated, toll rises to 8

Colombo, Sep 28 (PTI) The body of an Indian monk, who was among the seven killed in a cable car crash in northwest Sri Lanka, was sent back to India on Sunday, officials said here.

Also, the toll in the Wednesday night's crash has risen to eight with the death of one of the six injured monks, the officials added.

Seven Buddhist monks, including the Indian national, were killed and six others were injured after the cable-operated rail cart came crashing at the Na Uyana Aranya Senasanaya, a renowned Buddhist monastery located in Nikaweratiya, about 125 km from Colombo.

“The body of the Indian monk has been sent back to his relatives in Maharashtra in India,” the Indian High Commission said here.

The body of Dhamma Gavesi, 34, a native of Wardha district, was sent to Mumbai, one of his relatives said in India.

Meanwhile, funerals of five monks were held on Saturday.

“One of the six monks, who was critically injured and in hospital, passed away last night, increasing the death toll to eight,” Sri Lankan officials said.

Apart from the Indian, the deceased included a Romanian and a Russian national.

The investigations into the accident so far have pointed to the snapping of the cable forcing the carrier downhill at a high speed and hitting a tree throwing the monks out of it.

At least 13 monks were headed to the hill top monastery for meditation crammed into the small carrier not meant for such heavy load, the investigations suggested.

The monastery is known for its meditation retreats and draws practitioners from around the world. PTI CORR NPK NPK