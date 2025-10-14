Body of Nepali hero who saved several lives during Oct 7 Hamas attack reaches Israel

Kathmandu, Oct 14 (PTI) The body of a Nepali hero who saved several lives during the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel has been brought back to Tel Aviv and will soon be returned to his family for proper burial, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement. Bipin Joshi, 23, was abducted from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim by Hamas on October 7 along with several others. “Bipin was abducted at the age of 23 from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim by Hamas. It is assessed that he was murdered in captivity during the first months of the war,” IDF said in a statement on social media on Tuesday. The IDF said it will make necessary arrangements to return the body of the victim to his family for proper burial.

“The IDF expresses deep condolences to the families, and continues to make every effort to return all the hostages, as Hamas is required to fulfil its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to proper burial,” said the IDF post.

Joshi, a student under Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, was working at the Alumim kibbutz with 16 other Nepalis when Hamas launched its assault. Ten Nepalis were killed, five were injured, and one escaped unharmed in the attack, the Kathmandu Post reported. Joshi's friend, Bibhusha Adhikari, who returned after the deadly attack, had earlier shared Joshi's heroic act during the attack, the Himalayan Times reported. Adhikari said that two grenades were thrown into Joshi's room, and he picked up the grenades and threw them back at the assailants. He saved the lives of 17 people, including six working on the farm, the report added. "If he had hesitated back then, we would not have been alive," the report quoted Adhikari as saying. Joshi's death was confirmed by Israeli officials, who briefed Nepali Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit and Joshi's family in a virtual meeting on Monday, The Kathmandu Post reported. Joshi's family, who had travelled to Israel and the US seeking his release, are now awaiting the return of his body to Nepal, the report added.