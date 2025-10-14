Body of Nepali student who saved several lives during Oct 7 Hamas attack reaches Israel

Kathmandu, Oct 14 (PTI) The body of a Nepali student who saved several lives during the Hamas attack in Israel two years ago has been brought to Tel Aviv and will soon be repatriated for his last rites, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old student under Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, was taken into captivity along with several others by Hamas in Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023.

"Bipin was abducted at the age of 23 from a shelter in Kibbutz Alumim by Hamas. It is assessed that he was murdered in captivity during the first months of the war,” IDF said in a statement.

Till Monday, the family of Bipin had some hope that he would be safe and freed. His father, who lives in Mahendranagar in western Nepal, was hopeful till Monday morning about Bipin's safe release, said family sources.

However, when Bipin’s name was not included in the list of 20 alive hostages, the hope for his safe release was shattered.

His death was confirmed by Israeli officials, who briefed Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit and Bipin's family on Monday. During a telephone conversation between Nepalese Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and his Israeli counterpart Eden Bar Tal, Bipin’s death was confirmed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

Hamas handed over Bipin’s body to Israel on Monday. Now the process has been initiated to repatriate his body to Nepal, the ministry added.

The IDF said it will make necessary arrangements to return the body of the victim to his family for proper burial.

"The IDF expresses deep condolences to the families, and continues to make every effort to return all the hostages, as Hamas is required to fulfil its part of the agreement and make the necessary efforts to return all the hostages to their families and to proper burial,” it said.

Bipin was working at the Alumim kibbutz with 16 other Nepalis when Hamas launched its assault. Ten Nepalis were killed, five injured, and one escaped unharmed in the attack. His friend, Bibhusha Adhikari, who returned after the deadly attack, had shared Bipin's heroic act during the attack, the Himalayan Times reported. Adhikari said that two grenades were thrown into Bipin's room, and he picked up the grenades and threw them back at the assailants. He saved the lives of 17 people, including six working on the farm, the report added. "If he had hesitated back then, we would not have been alive," the report quoted Adhikari as saying. Bipin’s mother and sister, who are currently in the US to raise his case at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, are now preparing to return home. PTI SBP/RD ZH