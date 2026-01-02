Boeing set to join Bangladesh fleet after protracted battle with Airbus

Dhaka, Jan 2 (PTI) Bangladesh has decided in principle to procure 14 aircraft from US multinational Boeing, opting out of its rival European conglomerate Airbus after a protracted competition that also saw extensive diplomatic engagement by the countries concerned.

State-run BSS news agency reported that Biman Bangladesh Airlines decided to procure the Boeing aircraft at its annual general meeting as part of its fleet expansion plan.

"The approved order comprises eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and four Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft," the report said, adding, however, that the deal would be finalised following further price negotiations and after meeting other terms set by Biman’s techno-finance committee. PTI AR HIG HIG