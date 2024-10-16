Bomb blast in northwest Pakistan injures 5 policemen

Peshawar, Oct 16 (PTI) At least five policemen were injured on Wednesday when a remote-controlled bomb targeting their vehicle went off in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Militants targeted the mobile police van in the Kankoi Mandnar area of the mountainous district of Buner.

The attack injured five policemen, including a sub-inspector, who sustained serious injuries.

A heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area while a search operation was underway.

The incident comes two days after terrorists belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) attacked police lines in the Bannu district of the province, resulting in fierce clashes. Four policemen were killed in the clashes. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS