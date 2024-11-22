Bomb disposal squad tackles 'security incident' at UK’s Gatwick Airport

London, Nov 22 (PTI) A bomb disposal squad was deployed as a “precaution” to the South Terminal of Gatwick Airport after it was evacuated and shut down on Friday morning following a “security incident” triggered by a suspect item in a piece of luggage.

The Gatwick Airport, the UK's second busiest airport after Heathrow, is around 45 km south of London.

The local Sussex Police said a security cordon was in place for the safety of staff and travellers as its officers dealt with the matter. The incident caused severe disruption at the busy airport’s South Terminal, while the North Terminal of Gatwick Airport remained unaffected.

“Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20 am on Friday following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage,” a Sussex Police statement said.

“To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with. As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible,” it said.

Footage on social media taken outside the airport showed crowds of frustrated travellers being moved away from the terminal building. Gatwick Airport said it was working hard to resolve the issue.

London Gatwick Airport said in a social media post: “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” Train and bus services that serve the airport were also impacted while police carried out its inquiries.

In an unrelated incident in south London on Friday morning, the US Embassy area in Nine Elms by the River Thames was the scene of a controlled explosion by Scotland Yard dealing with what they believe may have been a “hoax device”.

“We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers,” the Metropolitan Police said in a post on X.

“Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device. An investigation will now follow. Some cordons will remain in place for the time being but the majority of the police response will now be stood down,” it added. PTI AK NPK NPK