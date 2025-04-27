Book on Little India documents Indian community activities in Singapore

Singapore, Apr 27 (PTI) The history of Singapore's “Little India”, dating back to 1822 when cultural and commercial activities were started by members of the early Indian community settling here, has been documented in a book covering the early businesses of Serangoon Road.

“This book records since the founding of Serangoon Road, a main thoroughfare in the Little Indian precinct, from 1822 till this date as to how it serves as the commercial and cultural hub for Indians,” author Soundara Nayaki Vairavan said on Sunday.

The 187-page coffee-table book ‘Little India and the Singapore Indian Community: Through the Ages’ was jointly launched by High Commissioner of India Shilpak Ambule and former foreign minister of Singapore George Yeo on Friday.

It documents Serangoon Road's social transformation, shophouses, early social life, festivals held in the precinct, tourist attractions, important centres and challenges in doing business, Soundara said.

“Little India is a place for all ethnicities living in Singapore,” she said of the tourists and regular visitors to the precinct, which is comparable to “Chinatown” in some of the leading global cities.

Soundara Vairavan, who has authored eight books related to Indians in Singapore, said the book is her contribution to Singapore’s celebration of 60 years of independence this year.

Yeo, in his speech at the launch, said: “This book on Little India by Soundara is intricate and describes the layers which created Little India, it talks about the present and also lays the foundation for the future.” “Singapore is so rich and diverse. Singapore has a profound reflection of many parts of the world, and has many details in which Little India is a part of,” he said.

Yeo added that Singapore is constantly recreating itself as the world changes, and it reflects on the island state of multi-ethnicities. "There are beautiful knots that tie us together, and Singapore is tightly knitted." The Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association (LISHA) organised the book launch as a support to the author and social enthusiast who expresses her ideas through writing in Tamil and English.