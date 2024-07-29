Booming Indonesian nickel industry faces challenges ahead

Jakarta, Jul 29 (360info) The world's largest nickel producer will have to manage its global trading strategies while addressing concerns over the environment at home.

The Indonesian government's policy to ban raw nickel ore exports from January 2020 was a game changer, driving significant investments in downstream processing industries.

The industry is now seen as a cornerstone of Indonesia's economic growth.

The mining sector contributed 9.2 per cent to GDP in 2022 up from 4.3 per cent in 2020, with nickel playing a substantial role in that increase.

The government has aggressively promoted downstream processing activities as a way to add value domestically and boost export revenues.

The economic impact of these initiatives is profound. This strategy has led to significant investments in smelters and related infrastructure, creating jobs, stimulating local economies and increasing export revenues.

Indonesia's nickel wealth Indonesia is home to the world's largest nickel reserves, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of the global supply and is the world's largest producer of nickel.

This brings with it the challenge of harnessing the industry's opportunities while also navigating the choppy waters of geopolitical uncertainty as countries compete to secure the resources they need to transition to cleaner sources of energy.

The global transition to green energy has amplified the demand for nickel.

Indonesia's rich deposits provide a unique opportunity to become a major supplier of this critical mineral essential to support advanced technology development and infrastructure, including the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.

For a number of areas where mining operations are located, there has indeed been a tremendous increase in economic growth and many job opportunities for both locals and immigrants.

However, despite the economic gains, the environmental impact of nickel mining cannot be overlooked.

Large-scale mining operations often result in deforestation, loss of biodiversity and soil and also water pollution. In particular, the disposal of tailings, or mining waste, poses significant risks to marine ecosystems when not managed properly.

The downsides of nickel mining In Sulawesi and Maluku, home to some of Indonesia's largest nickel mines, local communities have reported adverse effects on their health (including skin ailments) and livelihoods due to mining activities, increased ecotoxicity, biodiversity damage on land and sea and land sold without their consent. Many mining companies operate using fossil energy on a massive scale, causing extraordinary air pollution.

Furthermore, the destruction of rainforests for mining purposes undermines global efforts to combat climate change.

To address these issues, Indonesia could enforce stricter environmental regulations and adopt sustainable mining practices.

This includes implementing advanced technologies to minimise waste, rehabilitating mined lands and conducting regular environmental impact assessments. Additionally, involving local communities in decision-making processes could ensure that their rights and wellbeing are safeguarded.

Geopolitical tensions Energy security is another critical aspect intertwined with the nickel industry.

Indonesia's strategic position in the global nickel market can enhance its energy security, but it also makes the country vulnerable to geopolitical tensions.

The ongoing trade disputes and shifting alliances in the global arena can impact Indonesia's export markets. The European Union and the United States — significant consumers of nickel — have stringent environmental and trade regulations. Aligning Indonesia's practices with these standards is essential to maintaining and expanding market access.

Indonesia's nickel industry is not insulated from geopolitical risks. The global race for control over critical minerals has intensified, with major economies like the United States, China and the European Union vying for secure supply chains.

This competition could have far-reaching implications for Indonesia in terms of diplomatic relations, economic cooperation and export markets.

Indonesia's decision to ban raw nickel exports sparked disputes with trading partners. The European Union has challenged Indonesia's export restrictions at the World Trade Organisation. These legal battles add another layer of complexity to Indonesia's efforts to maximise its nickel resources.

And while China's heavy investment in Indonesian nickel projects brings capital and technology, it also creates dependencies that could be problematic amid rising geopolitical tensions between China and the West.

Indonesia must navigate these dynamics carefully to avoid being caught in the crossfire of global trade disputes and strategic rivalries.

To ensure that the nickel industry remains a robust pillar of national economic growth amid these uncertainties, Indonesia would benefit from adopting a multifaceted strategy.

Firstly, by diversifying its trade partnerships. By expanding its network of buyers beyond China, Indonesia can reduce dependency and mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions.

Secondly, by enhancing domestic value through continued investment in downstream processing activities. This approach also aligns with the government's broader industrialisation and economic diversification goals.

Indonesia would benefit from prioritising sustainable mining practices to address environmental concerns and meet international standards.

Adopting advanced technologies and enforcing stringent environmental regulations will not only protect ecosystems but also enhance Indonesia's reputation as a responsible and reliable supplier of critical minerals.

Public-private partnerships can play a crucial role in funding and implementing sustainable mining projects. Additionally, fostering innovation in recycling and reusing nickel can reduce environmental impact and create new economic opportunities.

Indonesia stands at a pivotal moment where its nickel industry holds immense potential for economic development and global leadership in the green energy transition.

By adopting sustainable practices and strategic planning, Indonesia can navigate these challenges and emerge as a model for responsible resource management in the 21st century.

The decisions made today will shape the trajectory of its nickel industry and, by extension, its economic future.

With careful planning and strategic action, Indonesia can turn its nickel wealth into enduring prosperity, even amid the complexities of a changing global order. (360info.org) PY PY