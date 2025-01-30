Boost exports to India, China by increasing production: Nepal PM Oli

Kathmandu, Jan 30 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday urged businessmen and industrialists to boost exports to international markets, including India and China, by augmenting domestic production.

Inaugurating the 8th International Chamber Expo organised by the Nepal Chamber of Commerce at Bhrikutimandap here, Oli said the identification of the most marketable goods and their international trade contributes to increase in exports.

The infrastructure development which is gaining pace will be further intensified to ensure Nepal’s graduation to the status of a country with mid-level income by 2026, he said.

Efforts were on to develop the Tribhuvan International Airport of Kathmandu as a boutique airport while connecting rivers to the sea would be ensured gradually to ease trade expansion, the prime minister said.

“Only things bought for consumption do not suffice to elevate business,” Oli said, underscoring the need for boosting production with the use of science and technology.

The present government is committed to the overall development and economic prosperity of the country, he added.

Minister for Communications and Information Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the government was planning legal arrangements with policy clarity on artificial intelligence.

Chairman of the Nepal Chamber of Commerce Kamalesh Kumar Agrawal expressed happiness that the recent ordinances the government introduced had spread rays of hope in the industrial sector.

There are altogether 125 stalls showcasing products from different countries, including India, Pakistan and China, at the expo that will continue till February 3.