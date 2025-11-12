Botswana president lauds Indian Supreme Court, Tagore, teachers during meet with Murmu

Gaborone, Nov 12 (PTI) Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko on Wednesday praised the Indian Supreme Court for inspiring his country's jurisprudence, acknowledged the contribution of Indian teachers in mathematics and science, and hailed the literary genius of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as he hosted President Droupadi Murmu during her state visit to the African country.

Boko, a lawyer by training who assumed office as President in November last year, lauded India's apex court during his speech following the delegation-level meeting with Murmu and later at a joint press briefing.

The two leaders announced a collaborative project for the translocation of eight cheetahs to India, along with several other initiatives for bilateral cooperation.

President Boko said the rulings of the Indian Supreme Court had "inspired" the jurisprudence of Botswana.

He recalled the court's rulings on patent and Intellectual Property (IP) legislations and on a "prevalent practice of evergreening".

"Indian courts have said where manufacturers simply change the packaging of a product without improving its efficacy... such a product cannot be patentable," Boko said.

He also cited a landmark 1985 ruling delivered by a five-judge bench led by then Chief Justice of India Y V Chandrachud, which expanded the scope of the Right to Life to include the Right to Livelihood under the Indian Constitution.

"Indian jurisprudence stands as an exemplary guidance for us... this judgement (on the right to equality) has travelled far and wide... it has reached our courts... I have personally relied on it," Boko said.

"This was a very profound decision and observation. We have taken a cue from this decision," he said.

Boko said his country was also inspired in literature by the works of Tagore, whom he called a "very, very powerful voice and towering figure of literature".

He said Botswana remained "indebted" to India for the "nourishment" it has received through Tagore's works.

The President also praised the role of Indian teachers, especially those teaching mathematics and science, in shaping Botswana's education system, describing them as “an inspiration”.

He recalled how an Indian classmate of his, now a professor at an Indian university, had once shared books that deepened his understanding of those subjects.

India's strong emphasis on good education and training, Boko said, is reflected in the number of its nationals finding top slots in global tech companies.

"There is no surprise that most of the tech companies find Indian expertise... we wish that this finds a way here and you share and transmit these skills to us," he said.

Murmu and Boko also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on healthcare cooperation.

Murmu is on a three-day state visit to Botswana, the first-ever by an Indian President to the southern African country. PTI NES SCY SCY