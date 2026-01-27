Braving freezing chill, Houston diaspora marks 77th R'Day; CGI inaugurates Vande Mataram exhibition

Houston, Jan 27 (PTI) A vibrant and dedicated gathering of the Indian-American community braved sub-zero wind chills to celebrate with solemnity and fervour the 77th Republic Day of India here.

The ceremony commenced with Consul General DC Manjunath unfurling the National Flag, followed by a collective rendition of the National Anthem and the reading of the President of India's Address to the Nation.

Despite the extreme cold currently gripping the region, the attendees remained undeterred in their celebration of the constitutional milestone.

Speaking to PTI, Consul General Manjunath lauded the resilience of the local diaspora: "It is heartening to see our community join us despite the freezing weather. Their presence today reflects an unwavering connection to the motherland as we celebrate the 77th Republic Day and the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram." A centrepiece of the event was the special exhibition, 'Vande Mataram: A 150-Year Legacy.' The curated display highlighted the iconic national song’s evolution since its 1876 composition, emphasising its pivotal role as a rallying cry during India’s struggle for independence.

The morning concluded with a cultural programme of patriotic tributes, reinforcing the bonds between the Indian Republic and its diaspora in the Southern United States.