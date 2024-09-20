Breakthrough: Police robot teargasses, pins suspect in Texas standoff

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking event for law enforcement technology, Felix Delarosa, a 39-year-old man wanted by Texas' anti-gang unit, became the first individual in history to be arrested by a police robot during an intense standoff in Texas on Thursday.

The standoff began after Delarosa, who was previously identified as a person of interest by local law enforcement, barricaded himself following a high-speed chase through urban Dallas.

According to eyewitness accounts, Delarosa attempted to evade capture by firing at the approaching officers. However, what followed was not the typical response; a robotic unit was deployed by the police.

This robot, equipped with less-lethal options like tear gas, showcased a remarkable ability to navigate the hazardous environment.

Delarosa reportedly threw a bedsheet over the robot in an attempt to disable it, even firing at it, but the robot was undeterred.

It managed to go close enough to deploy tear gas, incapacitating Delarosa long enough for the robot to pin him down, thus ending the standoff.

The Dallas Police Department is yet to release an official statement on the full details of the incident or the specifics of the robotic technology used, but they confirmed that Delarosa was taken into custody with minor injuries thanks to the intervention of the robot.

He faces multiple charges, including those related to the initial chase and his actions during the standoff.