BRICS appreciates mediation proposals for resolution of Ukraine conflict

Johannesburg, Aug 24 (PTI) Five-nation grouping BRICS on Thursday said it appreciates proposals relating to mediation aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Advertisment

A declaration unveiled at the end of the three-day BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit said the leaders of the grouping recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine.

There was no criticism of Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The summit was chaired by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and it was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined it through video conference.

Advertisment

"We recall our national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly," the declaration said.

"We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, including the African Leaders Peace Mission and the proposed path for peace," it said.

However, the declaration did not make any reference to the mediation proposals.

Advertisment

India has been pressing for resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin on September 16 last year in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Modi said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the conflict.

In May, Modi held in-person talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Advertisment

In the talks, the prime minister conveyed to the Ukranian leader that India will do whatever is possible to find a solution to the conflict.

On his part, Zelenskyy briefed the Indian side in detail on his peace formula and urged New Delhi to join in its implementation.

Without making any specific reference, the BRICS leaders also said they are concerned about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world.

"We stress our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises," according to the declaration. PTI MPB ZMN