BRICS calls for ceasefire in Gaza, denounces Israel for 'mass killings'

Kazan: Leaders from BRICS countries on Wednesday called for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip and the release of hostages from "both sides", while denouncing Israel for its military offensive that has led to “mass killings” of civilians in that territory.

The escalating conflict in West Asia figured prominently in the Kazan Declaration, adopted by the leaders who participated in the 16th summit of the group in this Russian city.

BRICS includes Iran which faces possible retaliation from Israel after it launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at the Jewish nation on October 1.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa were the initial members of the group, which has now expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The declaration specifically condemned the Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria in April that killed officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, among others.

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” the Kazan Declaration said.

“We stress the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being illegally held captive and the unhindered sustainable and at scale supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and cessation of all aggressive actions,” it added.

The BRICS members also denounced “Israeli attacks against humanitarian operations, facilities, personnel and distribution points”.

The declaration sought “full implementation” of United Nations Security Council resolutions expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where over 42,000 people have died in Israeli attacks over the past year.

Hamas-led militants triggered the war when they breached Israeli defences in October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 250.

The declaration welcomed efforts by Egypt, Qatar and others towards a ceasefire, delivery of humanitarian aid and “Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip”.

The declaration called for adherence to international law. It expressed concern that any further escalation of the conflict will fuel tension, extremism and “severe negative consequences both regionally and globally”.

The BRICS nations urged “all relevant parties” to act with “utmost restraint” and “avoid escalatory actions and provocative declarations”.

BRICS nations reaffirmed support for the State of Palestine’s full membership of the United Nations “in the context of the unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution based on international law”.

The declaration also expressed alarm over the situation in southern Lebanon, where the war has spread in recent weeks.

“We condemn the loss of civilian lives and the immense damage to civilian infrastructure resulting from attacks by Israel in residential areas in Lebanon and call for immediate cessation of military acts,” it said.

It also condemned attacks on UN personnel and called upon Israel to “immediately cease such activity”.

In a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had also emphasised on the need for peace in West Asia.

They also discussed the role that India could play in de-escalating the conflict given its good relations with all the parties in the conflict.