BRICS nation expect strong outcomes on climate finance for developing countries

Kazan (Russia), Oct 23 (PTI) BRICS nations on Wednesday said they expected strong outcomes at the upcoming annual climate summit on climate finance for developing countries that is a critical enabler for delivering on the current and future national actions to combat climate change.

The Kazan Declaration 'Strengthening Multilateralism For Just Global Development and Security' at the 16th BRICS Summit held here also committed to use their positions to amplify the voice of the Global South and to integrate their priorities in the G20 agenda.

BRICS had Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as the initial members of the bloc that now has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Stating that the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) sessions, is the primary and legitimate international forum to discuss the issue of climate change in all its dimensions, the Declaration also said, “We are deeply concerned with attempts to link security with the climate change agenda.” “We express commitment to a successful COP29 in Azerbaijan, with an expectation of strong outcomes on climate finance to developing countries, as a critical enabler for delivering on the current and future nationally determined actions and ambitions in mitigation, adaptation and loss and damage,” it said.

The Declaration recognised the importance of the continued and productive functioning of the G20, based on consensus with a focus on result-oriented outcomes.

The BRICS nations termed the G20 as “the premier global forum for multilateral economic and financial cooperation” that provides a platform for dialogue of both developed and emerging economies “on an equal and mutually beneficial footing” for jointly seeking shared solutions to global challenges.

Stating that the BRICS nations look forward to the successful G20 leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024 under the Brazilian presidency, the Declaration reaffirmed their willingness “to coordinate our positions to enhance inclusiveness and amplify the voice of the Global South and further integrate their priorities in the G20 agenda.” The could be done through the consecutive G20 presidencies of BRICS member states– India, Brazil and South Africa – during 2023-2025 and beyond, it said and welcomed and supported the inclusion of the African Union as a member at the G20 New Delhi Summit in 2023.

The Declaration announced that the BRICS will strengthen cooperation on a whole range of solutions and technologies that contribute to the reduction and removal of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs).

“We also note the role of carbon sinks in absorbing GHGs and mitigating climate change, whilst also highlighting the importance of adaptation and stressing the need for financial resources, technology transfer and capacity building,” it added.

Recalling the 2023 Johannesburg II Declaration, the BRICS nations reiterated their strong belief that multilateral cooperation is essential to limit the risks stemming from geopolitical and geo-economic fragmentation and committed to intensify efforts in areas of mutual interest.

These areas include but are not limited to, trade, poverty and hunger reduction, sustainable development, including access to energy, water and food, fuel, fertilizers as well as mitigating and adapting to the impact of climate change, education, and health, including pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, the Declaration said.

The Declaration underscored the critical need for active climate adaptation projects, moving beyond research and forecasting to the implementation of practical solutions, advancing renewable energy, sustainable financing, low-emission technologies, and sustainable development investments.

The BRICS nations also highlighted the importance of collective action and international cooperation to address the adverse impacts of climate change and ensure inclusive, equitable climate initiatives.

The nations said the BRICS looked forward to enhanced cooperation in using remote sensing satellite applications in support of combating climate change, disaster risk reduction and early warning systems among other things and in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

Earlier, the Declaration welcomed the establishment of the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development by BRICS Environment Ministers on June 28 in Nizhny Novgorod and the adoption of the Framework on Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the High-level Dialogue on Climate Change on August 30 in Moscow.

The BRICS leaders Commending Egypt for hosting COP27 in 2022, where the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage was established, and the United Arab Emirates for hosting COP28 in 2023, where the Fund was operationalised, the BRICS Declaration also supported Brazil’s leadership in hosting COP30 in 2025 and welcomed India’s candidacy to host COP33 in 2028.

The summit was attended by top leaders of BRICS nations, including host Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries. PTI NPK NPK NPK