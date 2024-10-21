BRICS remained a positive, stable force: China

Beijing, Oct 21 (PTI) Ahead of the BRICS summit in Russia, China on Monday said the bloc representing emerging economies has remained a positive and stable force committed to upholding multilateralism.

Advertisment

The summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), which now has expanded with five additional members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, will be held in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping along with other leaders are due to attend it.

"Let me reaffirm that this year marks the beginning of greater BRICS cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here, elaborating on China's view of the BRICS.

Advertisment

This summit is the first one after the expansion of BRICS, which draws widespread attention from the international community, he said.

"Since its founding, BRICS has followed the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, remained true to its founding purpose of seeking strength through solidarity, stayed committed to upholding multilateralism and become a positive and stable force for good in international affairs," he said.

During this summit, President Xi Jinping will have in-depth exchanges of views with other leaders on the international landscape, the BRICS practical cooperation, the development of the BRICS mechanism and important issues of mutual interest, he said.

Advertisment

"China stands ready to work with other parties to strive for the steady and sustained development of greater BRICS cooperation, open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity and jointly promote world peace and development," he said. PTI KJV ZH ZH