Bridge at hydropower station in China collapses

Beijing, Nov 12 (PTI) A bridge at a hydropower station in Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of China collapsed on Tuesday, Chinese official media reported.

No casualties were reported so far, state-run Global Times reported.

It said that the Hongqi Bridge at the local Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in Barkam County in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Videos circulating on social media showed the bridge structure plunging into the river below, sending up a huge cloud of dust.

The report quoted an official as saying that relevant personnel detected cracks on the road surface at the bridge head and the slope, and immediately imposed traffic controls.

A post released by the local government on social media on Tuesday said that the section of the Hongqi bridge at Shuangjiangkou has been under temporary traffic control since Monday, as cracks posed safety risks.