Bridge collapse following mudslide leaves 2 dead, 12 missing in China

Beijing: At least two people were killed and 12 others went missing on Saturday after a tunnel bridge collapsed due to a flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan province.

The bridge collapsed around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at the section between Kangding city and Luding county of the Ya'an-Kangding expressway, leaving three vehicles with six people plunged into a gorge in the mountainous terrain, Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities as saying.

As many as 12 persons went missing after the bridge collapse, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture's publicity department said.

Authorities said a search and rescue operation was underway in Ridi village after “a sudden mountain torrent and landslide” destroyed homes, killing at least two people on Friday night.

So far, two people have been rescued and admitted to hospital, the authorities said.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent around 300 rescuers to the site.