Britain’s Kate Middleton reflects upon healing power of nature on 44th birthday

London, Jan 9 (PTI) Britain’s Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday on Friday with a “deeply personal” film that reflects upon how nature has helped her heal, a reference to her cancer treatment over the past year.

Kensington Palace released the film on the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate’s official social media channels with a personal message from her.

It marks the final instalment of the senior royal’s four-part video series entitled ‘Mother Nature’ that captures the importance of nature in her life.

“The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal,” reads the post signed ‘C’ for Catherine (Kate).

“But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world,” she said.

Her 44th birthday comes a year after she announced that she was in remission from cancer after a course of treatment, the exact form of which has not been identified by the palace.

“Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration,” she says, in the voice-over for the video.

The winter scenery depicts a sombre-looking Kate wrapped up in a warm coat and walking through woods and across a stream.

“Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing. I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.

“For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.

“To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal,” she says.

The video series began in the spring season of 2025 and has been released with the Princess of Wales’ personal and poetic thoughts on the positive impact of the natural world, depicting scenic imagery to coincide with the season being referenced.

Earlier this week, Kate paid a visit to a London hospital with her husband, Prince William, as a New Year show of support to the National Health Service (NHS).

In a conversation reported with volunteers from the Imperial Health Charity, Kate praised the “soft skills, empathy and compassion, kindness” of the NHS staff “beyond any job description.” PTI AK NPK NPK