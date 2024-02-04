Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

London, Feb 4 (PTI) Britain's King Charles III has appointed his first female equerry, who will act as the monarch's eyes and ears on most of his overseas visits and tours.

Captain Kat Anderson, 33, is an officer with the Royal Artillery who has previously worked for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She will be the King's new assistant equerry and help oversee the running of the monarchy's diary of official engagements while joining royal family members on public duties and global tours.

Captain Anderson's job will see her join the King on official engagements as well as help his guests during meetings with dignitaries. She will also help him with military matters.

Often described as the Royal 'eyes and ears', equerries are considered extremely important figures for the running of the monarchy.