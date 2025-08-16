Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales to move into new royal home

London, Aug 16 (PTI) Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, are to move into a new eight-bedroom home on King Charles III’s Windsor Castle estate in Berkshire, south-east England, their Kensington Palace office confirmed on Saturday.

Forest Lodge is to be the “forever home” of the heir to the British throne even after Prince William succeeds his father Charles to the throne, according to a report in the ‘Sun’ newspaper.

William and Kate are said to be funding the minor renovations and rent themselves, without British taxpayer funds, and will move in with their three children – Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte – later this year. “The Wales family will move house later this year,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

The new home is very close to their current Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage, where the family moved as their children attend the nearby Lambrook School. The royal couple’s other homes include the countryside abode of Anmer Hall in Norfolk and Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in London.

“Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times,” the ‘Sun’ quoted a source as saying.

Kate Middleton had been based at Adelaide Cottage during her recovery from a cancer diagnosis she made public in an emotional video last year.

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home,” the source added.

According to the newspaper, Forest Lodge would be worth about GBP 16 million on the open market and back in 2001, it went up on the rental market for GBP 15,000 a month.

Documents seen by the newspaper reveal that the requisite planning permission application for “modest” internal and external renovations to Forest Lodge was lodged with the local council in June. Documents show it requires new doors and windows, stripping out of internal walls, renovated ceilings and new floors. But there are no plans for any demolition or new outbuildings.

The royal lodge was listed as Grade II protected status in 1972 and the official record shows it includes a cellar, built in Flemish bond red brick, original slate roof, six chimneys, nine bay windows and entrance hall leading into a central drawing room. PTI AK NPK NPK