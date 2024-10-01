Britain's Princess Beatrice reveals she is expecting her second baby

London, Oct 1 (PTI) Britain's Princess Beatrice, the daughter of King Charles III's brother Prince Andrew, on Monday revealed that she was expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

According to a statement issued from Buckingham Palace in London, the royal couple are expecting their baby in early spring next year.

The 36-year-old princess, late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter and Charles’ niece, has a three-year-old daughter named Sienna with her 40-year-old millionaire property developer husband. She is also stepmother to Mapelli Mozzi's eight-year-old son Wolfie from a previous relationship.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the palace statement said.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” it added.

The palace also shared two official pictures from the family, which show Princess Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi embracing each other and the second showing the latter walking along a country lane hand-in-hand with Sienna and Wolfie. The new baby will be 11th in line to the throne but will not have the title of His or Her Royal Highness.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. The princess, who is not a full-time working royal, is patron to several charities. Her husband, known as Edo, is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis.

The couple married at a secret ceremony in July 2020 after their planned grand ceremony was postponed because of the COVID pandemic.