British agency to deploy team to India to assist in plane crash investigation

London, Jun 12 (PTI) A British agency that investigates civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents on Thursday said it will be deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation into the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has "formally offered its assistance" to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India. It said it would have “expert status” in the Indian investigation because UK citizens were on board the plane.

"We are deploying a multidisciplinary investigation team to India to support the Indian-led investigation. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic accident,” AAIB said.

The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off. There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members. PTI AK ZH ZH