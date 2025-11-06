British Army chief meets Pakistani counterpart

Islamabad, Nov 6 (PTI) British Army chief Gen Charles Roland Vincent Walker on Thursday met his Pakistani counterpart Asim Munir and the two officers discussed ways to boost bilateral defence cooperation.

During the meeting at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army.

The two sides also reiterated the need for continued collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the region.

General Walker appreciated the Pakistan Army's achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, General Walker laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. He was presented with a guard of honour.

The military officials of the two countries regularly interact with each other.

Munir last met General Walker during his five-day official visit to the UK in February, where he delivered a keynote address at the annual 7th Regional Stabilisation Conference at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

In May 2024, then-CGS General Sir Patrick Sanders paid a visit to Pakistan, where he met Munir, with General Walker present as well as the CGS-designate.

General Sanders had also addressed the sixth Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference at the National Defence University, Islamabad.

Munir and then-CGS General Sanders also met in May 2023 as the latter visited Rawalpindi. PTI SH ZH ZH