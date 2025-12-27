British Hindus demand justice at Bangladesh mission protest in UK

London, Dec 27 (PTI) Members of the Bengali Hindu Adarsha Sangha (BHAS) UK organised a “Justice for Hindus” protest outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in London on Saturday, demanding international action against reports of persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

The group was backed up by other Indian diaspora organisations as members shouted slogans such as “Hindu Lives Matter” and also chanted the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. Digital vans hired for the protest flashed some facts and figures around the “atrocities” being inflicted upon Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Our enthusiastic and respectful audience included students, professionals, parents with children, elderly activists and interfaith leaders, all united in urging protection of minority rights and accountability for human rights abuses,” BHAS UK said in a statement.

The group said the key aims of the protest was to amplify global awareness of human rights violations against Bangladeshi Hindus; encourage international protection, including engagement by the British Government; and urge the interim government of Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus to uphold constitutional guarantees, investigate incidents and ensure the safety of minority citizens.

“The minority communities of Bangladesh are facing long-standing concerns over discrimination, violence, murder and demographic decline,” BHAS UK spokesperson said.

The protesters condemned the “unethical arrest of interfaith voice Chinmaya Prabhu and public lynching of Dipu Das by Islamic extremists”.

Dipu Chandra Das was set on fire by a mob after being accused of blasphemy, later admitted as unfounded by Bangladeshi authorities.

The London protest follows growing concerns over violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

"The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists at the hands of extremists is a matter of grave concern," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.