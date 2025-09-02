British Hindus organise event in UK Parliament complex to spotlight community's concerns

London, Sep 2 (PTI) A new umbrella organisation representing the British Hindu community organised its inaugural event in the UK Parliament complex in London to spotlight issues of concern with lawmakers across party lines.

Action for Harmony was hosted at the historic Churchill Room in the Palace of Westminster by British Indian peer Baroness Sandy Verma for the ‘In Conversation with the Hindu Community’ event on Monday, the day Parliament convened after its summer recess.

“Today is just the beginning. For the first time, we have come together in Parliament with unity and purpose - to share our concerns, build friendships, and ensure the Hindu community’s voice is heard in shaping a better Britain,” said Nitin Palan and Nilesh Solanki, Joint Managing Directors of Action for Harmony.

Over 60 community groups, professional bodies and cultural associations mingled with ministers and members of Parliament from Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party benches, including Dawn Butler, Gareth Thomas, Bob Blackman, Gagan Mohindra, Seema Malhotra, Baggy Shanker and Louie French, Luke Taylor, Susan Murray and Kirsty Blackman. Besides Verma, the House of Lords was represented by Baroness Usha Prashar, Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Lord Dolar Popat and Lord Tony Sewell.

The proceedings opened with Professor Lakshmanan Shivakumar of the London Business School (LBS) leading Vedic prayers, followed by Jayminiben Patel of the Brahmakumaris guiding a minute’s silence.

In following sessions, ISKCON Temple Trustee and solicitor Vinay Tanna emphasised the importance of Hindus engaging directly with political life and challenging misconceptions around Hinduism in the country.

Dr Mayank Shah, trustee at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir and a Harley Street doctor, echoed this call for unity and visibility, flagging that the community’s absence from public discourse at times led to inaccurate interpretations of the faith.

Tory MP Bob Blackman, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, flagged the underrepresentation of British Hindus in public institutions as he hailed the recent progress being made in amplifying Hindu community voices in Parliament.

Action for Harmony said the event is intended as the start of an ongoing dialogue between community groups and parliamentarians in the UK. PTI AK SCY SCY