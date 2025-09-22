British Indian charity, business, entrepreneurial efforts awarded in UK

London, Sep 22 (PTI) Britain’s annual Asian Achievers Awards shone the spotlight on British Indian efforts in the field of philanthropy, entrepreneurial drive, arts and culture in London, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer issuing a message in support of the “changemakers”.

While India-based Neerja Birla was awarded the Woman of the Year title for her philanthropic efforts as the founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, UK-based successful businessman Simon Arora was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards ceremony last week.

Sunny Singh Gill, Britain’s first Premier League football referee of Indian heritage, won Sports Personality of the Year and popular musician Rishi Rich was honoured with a Special Award for his decades-long contribution to the arts as a pioneer of Asian-R&B fusion genre.

“British Asians are a driving force behind much of the social, cultural and economic innovation we see in Britain today,” Starmer said in his message for the awards, organised by advisory firm EPG.

“This is why it is wonderful to see so many British Asian changemakers being recognised... honouring the contribution they in particular have made to public life, community service, arts, culture, business, technology and beyond,” he said.

The awards, selected from hundreds of nominations, included Entrepreneurs of the Year recognition for the Solanki family, Jimal, Nishal and Devik, behind the UK’s popular ethnic food brand Taj Foods.

While Maulik Darji won Professional of the Year for his leadership role in cancer treatments in the National Health Service (NHS), broadcaster Ravi Sharma was honoured with a Special Award for 50 years in the country's radio broadcasting industry.

“This event is a celebration of the contribution you make across every sector of society — from business and public service to science and the arts,” noted Opposition Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch.

The awards were jointly hosted by British Indian actor Nitin Ganatra and broadcaster Anila Dhami and included a performance by Canadian Indian singer Raghav. PTI AK GSP GSP