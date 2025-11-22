British Indian scientist’s immigration satire hits London stage

London, Nov 22 (PTI) A British Indian scientist’s political satire exploring the complexities of identity and migration set over a decade ago has coincidentally hit the London stage in the week when UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled a far-reaching overhaul of the country’s immigration system. Vivek Nityananda, a lecturer at the University of Newcastle with a multi-disciplinary research expertise studying insect behaviour, wrote ‘I Dream of Theresa May’ to capture the so-called “hostile environment” for migrants overseen by the former Conservative Party home secretary and prime minister.

While the British government has since changed over to the Labour Party – historically perceived as more pro-immigration, the issues his play explores seem to have only intensified with political distinctions blurred amid a widespread crackdown on soaring migration figures. “With this play, I was exploring questions of identity and immigration under the ‘hostile environment’ policy," said Nityananda. “The play reflects on competing ideas of Britishness and the challenges and triumphs of being a queer migrant, with urgent themes that continue to dominate the headlines. However, it's a satire with plenty of room for laughter, and I hope audiences will also come away with lots to think about," he said. Nityananda, who grew up in Bengaluru, where he did his PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), said the idea of turning playwright was triggered by his own immigrant experience and moving to the UK when Theresa May’s clampdown on skilled workers like him was taking hold. “Right from the start, it felt like everyone, or at least the political class, was anti-immigrant... I was really compelled by this idea of what would happen if I had Theresa May pop up in my dreams and started having a conversation with me,” he recalls. This idea was then nurtured by Tara Theatre, a London-based theatre project that supports South Asian performers, writers, directors, musicians and choreographers. Its current artistic director is Natasha Kathi-Chandra, who divides her time between Hyderabad and London, and is the director of the play that runs at the theatre until next weekend. “Tara Theatre is a natural home for politically activated stories, which is why I'm thrilled to be directing ‘I Dream of Theresa May’ as part of this talented team. As soon as I read the script, I knew we had to bring it to life here.

As well as being a searing take on the 'hostile environment' policy and where it has led, it's also deeply personal and humorous," said Kathi-Chandra. "As the complex conversation around immigration continues to dominate the news and national discourse, it's vital that we have personal, complex, factual, clever and witty stories told through a South Asian lens on our stages and centre theatre as a form of resistance when we need it most," she said. Set in 2013, the play centres around Nikhil – a gay Indian man living in London and portrayed by Delhi-born actor Taraash Mehrotra. In his desperation to find a way to stay on in the UK, he finds an unlikely mentor in Theresa May, and it is against this backdrop that the play shifts between comedy and nightmare as Nikhil's struggles unfold on stage. His five-year countdown to acquire settlement rights is playing out even as Mahmood announced a doubling of that period in a statement in Parliament this week.