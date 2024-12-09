British Indian student elected president of historic Cambridge Union

London, Dec 9 (PTI) A British Indian student has been elected president of the University of Cambridge's historic Cambridge Union Society, among the world's oldest debating societies which prides itself as a defender of free speech since 1815.

Anoushka Kale won 126 votes to be elected uncontested for the next Easter 2025 term in an election held recently. As the serving Debates Officer of the society, Kale ran on a platform of strengthening ties with cultural societies of the university such as the India Society.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been elected as President of the Cambridge Union Society for Easter 2025 and grateful for the membership’s support,” said Kale.

“For my term, I will seek to expand diversity and access at the Union through greater collaboration with cultural groups, like the university’s India Society. I am also especially passionate about continuing to host international speakers and global debate motions, as I did as Debates Officer of the society,” she said.

Former presidents and officers of the Cambridge Union Society have included celebrated English economist and philosopher John Maynard Keynes, novelist Robert Harris and, in recent years, British Indian peer and founder of Cobra Beer Karan Bilimoria.

Like the Oxford University's Oxford Union Society, the Cambridge Union has a long tradition of hosting prominent figures from all areas of public life in its chamber, from US presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan and UK Prime Ministers Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and John Major, to Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates and the Dalai Lama.

Anoushka Kale, a 20-year-old student who is reading English Literature at Sidney Sussex College at Cambridge University, is among the few South Asian heritage female members to take on the prestigious role.

“I’m looking forward to delivering on my manifesto promises, particularly on expanding diversity through society collaborations and reduced access tickets for the summer garden party,” she added.

It follows the Cambridge Union’s decision to increase prices amid financial pressures and increasing “upkeep costs” of its Grade-II listed heritage building. PTI AK ZH ZH