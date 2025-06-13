British Indians mourn lives lost in Ahmedabad-London plane crash

London: Britain's Indian community was understandably shaken by the tragic loss of lives in the London-bound Air India plane crash, with temples around the UK on Friday witnessing impromptu prayers and vigils in memory of the victims.

The Ahmedabad-Gatwick flight route is a popular one for the diaspora with families in both countries, especially Britain's estimated 600,000-strong Gujarati community.

The National Council of Gujarati Organisations UK (NCGO-UK) described it as a “dark and tragic day” for the community as it has been coordinating plans for a vigil in memory of the lives lost.

"This is a dark and tragic day for our community. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this heartbreaking incident. The Gujarati and wider Indian communities across the United Kingdom and around the world are united in grief over this unimaginable loss,” noted the NCGO-UK.

The family of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh in Leicester expressed their relief at his miraculous escape as the sole survivor of the crash, while still in anguish at his missing brother Ajay.

"We were all in shock as soon as we heard what happened, just utter shock; speechless,” Nayan Kumar Ramesh told the BBC.

"He [Vishwash] himself has no idea how he survived, how he got out of the plane. When he called us, he was just more worried about my other brother, like 'Find Ajay, find Ajay'. That's all he cares about at the moment," he said.

India Global Forum’s annual UK-India Week, which begins next week and is set to be addressed by leading ministers and policymakers from both governments, announced a commemoration of the victims of the tragedy.

"As we come together next week for our annual UK-India Week, we will take a moment to reflect on this loss, commemorating those who perished and reaffirming our commitment to the living bond between our countries,” said IGF’s British Gujarati founder and chairman Manoj Ladwa.

“The passengers on board, spanning generations and professions, from students and business people to tourists and families, were a living embodiment of the bridge that binds the United Kingdom and India. This heartbreaking tragedy only reinforces the human dimension of that bond,” he said.

Leicester East member of Parliament, Shivani Raja, who is of Gujarati heritage, has opened up her constituency office in the city for those affected by the tragedy.

“This flight route is very popular amongst the British Gujarati community, and many have been left understandably shaken by today's horrific events. My office remains open to support local residents who have been impacted,” said the Conservative Party MP.

Fellow Gujarati-origin Tory MP and shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel also expressed her concerns for the victims and “British nationals involved” in Parliament.

Shree Jalaram Mandir in Leicester was among the temples that witnessed devotees flocking for prayers as news of the tragedy unfolded.

In London, the heavily Gujarati hub of Harrow witnessed chants and prayers at the Palmerston Road Temple, with local MP Bob Blackman among the mourners.

“A third of my constituents emanate from Gujarat, so my thoughts and prayers are with the families and relatives who are obviously concerned about the plight of the 242 passengers on that flight. I understand that the plane came down in a residential area, so the people who live there will also be affected,” Blackman said in the House of Commons on Thursday.

“As a person of Gujarati heritage and an MP who represents a large number of Gujarati constituents, I, too, would like to express my shock, horror and sympathies over the devastating news coming out of India,” noted Independent MP Shockat Adam. The Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off on Thursday. The flight, which was due to land at London Gatwick airport in the evening, had 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members.