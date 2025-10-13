British Muslim Mayor of London hails Diwali on the Square’s message of unity

London, Oct 13 (PTI) British Muslim Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared the annual Diwali on the Square event held at Trafalgar Square in the UK capital as a unifying festival that attracted hundreds to the iconic landmark over the weekend.

Themed this year around “Educate, Illuminate, Celebrate”, Sunday's Diwali on the Square free festive gathering witnessed giant queues extending for miles as crowds descended upon Trafalgar Square for Indian music, dance, devotional bhajans and street food stalls.

The family-friendly activities included sari and turban tying, yoga and meditation, henna, puppet shows and dance workshops.

“Those of you here are proud Londoners, proudly British, proudly English, but also proudly Hindu, Sikh and Jain; you can be a proud Londoner and celebrate Diwali,” said Khan, to cheers from the crowds.

“Yet there are people across our country and across the globe that try and divide communities, try and turn one against the other – turn Hindus against Sikhs, or Muslims against Jews, or Christians against Buddhists, you show our city at its very, very best. You show the importance of the teachings of Diwali… how light defeats darkness, good defeats evil,” he said.

The London Mayor said Diwali festivities in the “most famous square in the world” symbolise why London is the “greatest city in the world”.

Diwali on the Square, delivered in partnership with the volunteer-led Diwali in London (DiL) committee, was supported by the Chinmaya Mission UK as this year’s chair, alongside partner organisations Remitly, Lidl, and Daawat.

“It has been a privilege to serve as part of the chair team in helping to coordinate this spectacular and popular annual event in the heart of London's iconic square, which brings together a diverse range of organisations and communities in a spirit of unity,” said Dr Milen Shah of Chinmaya Mission UK.

"This enjoyable, educational, and wonderful event will shine a light on the deeper meaning and purpose of Diwali for all who attend," he said.

The celebration opened with around 200 dancers from different parts of India performing in the centre of Trafalgar Square, followed by a line-up of musical beats and dance-dramas encapsulating the story of Diwali and how it is celebrated by different communities.

"At its core, Diwali is a joyful celebration of the universal values of harmony, strength in diversity and hope," said Kartik Pande, the Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK.

"This festival also epitomises the energy, creativity and contribution of the Indian diaspora and community that has enriched the very fabric of the social life of this great city. It is also a vibrant symbol of the India-UK friendship, and the recently concluded successful visit of Prime Minister Starmer (to India) adds another element of bonhomie," he said.

Starmer was in Mumbai last week for a two-day visit during which both countries agreed to inject fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and capitalise on the opportunities unleashed by the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) agreed in July.

"We are honoured to join London's South Asian communities in marking this significant cultural tradition, one that continues to enrich the city’s diverse fabric while inspiring people worldwide," said a spokesperson for international money transfer firm Remitly.

“As a company dedicated to fostering connection and care, we take pride in supporting this important festival and reinforcing our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve,” the spokesperson said.

"With cultural marquees and family-friendly activities throughout the square, there was something for everyone to enjoy," added Sarita Menon, from the Diwali in London Committee.