British-Pakistani man arrested for people smuggling activity in UK

London, Sep 15 (PTI) A British and Pakistani dual national has been arrested in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the use of social media to promote people smuggling activities, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday.

The 38-year-old man detained during an NCA operation in the Yardley area of the city is suspected of using social media networks to promote illegal boat crossings between North Africa and Europe.

"The dual British and Pakistani national was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration, and is now being questioned by NCA investigators. Digital devices were also seized and are now being examined," the NCA said in a statement.

The agency also released footage of the arrest of the man, as he is informed by officers that he is being arrested for being involved in the facilitation of illegal migration into the European Union (EU) in 2023 and 2024.

“Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA, and this investigation is one of around 100 that we have into individuals or networks suspected of involvement in that type of criminality,” said NCA senior investigating officer Nick Matthews.

"We're looking to target criminal networks in any way we can, that includes focusing on their social media offerings and those who promote dangerous crossings using those platforms. Our investigation continues,” he said.

It comes as part of the British government's wider efforts to crack down on illegal migration, claiming that record numbers of employers have been banned from sponsoring foreign workers after they were found using work visas to help migrants circumvent the country's immigration rules.

"Those who abuse our immigration system must face the strongest possible consequences. We will not hesitate to ban companies from sponsoring workers from overseas where this is being done to undercut British workers and exploit vulnerable staff,” said UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp. “My message to unscrupulous employers is clear: these shameful practices will not be tolerated,” he said.

According to the latest UK Home Office data, deportations of migrants with no legal right to be in the UK have “risen significantly”, with 35,000 people removed to mark a 13 per cent hike over the same period 12 months prior.

"Work to smash the gangs at source also continues at pace, with NCA enforcement activity at the highest level on record," the Home Office said.