British PM Keir Starmer attempts post-Brexit reset with Europe visits

London, Aug 28 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer travelled to Germany on Wednesday to drive forward a post-Brexit reset with Europe, which will also include a visit to France in pursuit of agreements to tackle shared challenges of economic growth and illegal migration.

In the German capital of Berlin, Starmer met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to launch negotiations on a new bilateral treaty expected to boost business and trade, deepen defence and security cooperation, and increase joint action on illegal migration.

During their meeting, Starmer conveyed that his new Labour government is focused on ensuring the UK moves beyond Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) to rebuild relationships with key partners to drive growth across the continent.

"We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous (Conservative) government,” said Starmer.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people… Strengthening our relationship with these countries is crucial, not only in tackling the global problem of illegal migration but also in boosting economic growth across the continent and crucially in the UK – one of the key missions of my government,” he said.

Germany is Europe's largest economy and the UK’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for 8.5 per cent of all UK trade. From Berlin, Starmer will travel on to Paris for the Paralympics Opening Ceremony on Wednesday night, before meeting French business leaders and major investors into the UK economy on Thursday.

France is the UK’s fourth-largest trading partner, accounting for 6 per cent of all UK trade. The UK Prime Minister will then go on to meet Paralympians as they prepare for competition, before meeting President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace in Paris.

Downing Street said the two-day European visit comes after the Prime Minister hosted Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, in London on Tuesday, to progress inward investment from the Gulf.

According to officials, Starmer’s negotiating team will spend the next six months agreeing to the new German treaty, with both sides aiming for an early 2025 finish.

The ambitious agreement is expected to cover vital areas for increased collaboration, such as market access, critical science, innovation and tech, clean energy, trade across the North Sea, supply chain resilience, energy security and green transition education, biodiversity, and the environment, Downing Street said. It is claimed that a treaty of such magnitude has never been agreed between the UK and Germany.

Besides, the European leaders focussed on joint action to tackle illegal migration, including further intelligence sharing to intercept and shut down organised immigration crime rings.