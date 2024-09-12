British PM Starmer plans ‘major surgery’ to reform country's health service

London, Sep 12 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced plans for "major surgery" that is needed to reform the National Health Service (NHS) after a damning new review warned that the country's state-funding health service is in "serious trouble".

Starmer pledged the "biggest reimagining of our NHS since its birth” in a speech after former surgeon Lord Ara Darzi’s probe concluded the service is in a “critical condition” amidst surging waiting lists and a deterioration in the nation’s underlying health, identifying serious and widespread problems for people accessing services.

Based on Darzi’s diagnosis of the challenges facing the NHS, Starmer outlined greater digitisation, reducing care burden on the hospitals and a greater focus on prevention rather than cure as the fundamental areas of reform.

"What we need is the courage to deliver long-term reform – major surgery not sticking plaster solutions,” Starmer said in his major speech at the healthcare charity King’s Fund in London.

“The NHS is at a fork in the road, and we have a choice about how it should meet these rising demands. Raise taxes on working people to meet the ever-higher costs of aging population, or reform to secure its future,” he said.

“We have to fix the plumbing before turning on the taps. Hear me when I say this: No more money without reform,” he added.

The rapid review into the taxpayer-funded service, which employs a large number of Indian doctors and nurses, had been commissioned by the newly elected Labour government soon after the July 4 general election. It sets out the problems in the NHS and themes for the government to incorporate into a 10-year plan for reforming the health service.

"This government is working at pace to build a 10-year plan; something so different from anything that has come before. Instead of the top-down approach of the past, this plan is going to have the fingerprints of NHS staff and patients all over it,” said Starmer.

"And as we build it together, I want to frame this plan around three big shifts – first, moving from an analogue to a digital NHS. A tomorrow service not just a today service. Second, we’ve got to shift more care from hospitals to communities… and third, we’ve got to be much bolder in moving from sickness to prevention. Only fundamental reform and a plan for the long term can turn around the NHS and build a healthy society. It won’t be easy or quick. But I know we can do it,” he said.

Darzi is an independent House of Lords peer and practising surgeon with 30 years of experience in the NHS. He examined over 600 pieces of analysis from across the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and external organisations during his investigation.

He notes a deterioration in the nation’s health over the past 15 years, with a substantial increase in the number of people living with multiple long-term conditions. At the same time, NHS waiting lists have swelled and waiting times have surged.

"Although I have worked in the NHS for more than 30 years, I have been shocked by what I have found during this investigation – not just in the health service but in the state of the nation’s health,” said Darzi.

"We get caught up frantically trying to find beds that have been axed or using IT that is outdated or trying to work out how to get things done because operational processes are overwhelmed. It sucks the joy from our work – we became clinicians to help patients get better, not to go into battle with a broken system.

"We need to rebalance the system towards care in the community rather than adding more and more staff to hospitals. And we need a more honest conversation about performance – the NHS is now an open book,” he said.

Despite the damning analysis, the Iraqi-Armenian heritage surgeon insists the vital signs of the NHS “remain strong”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting added: “I asked Lord Darzi to tell hard truths about the state of the NHS. He has produced an honest, expert, comprehensive report on the appalling state our health service is in.

"The damage done to the NHS has been more than a decade in the making. We clearly have a long road ahead. But while the NHS is broken, it’s not beaten. We will turn the NHS around so it is there for you when you need it, once again.” PTI AK ZH ZH