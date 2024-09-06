British Sikh group raises concern over 'flawed' definition of Islamophobia

London, Sep 6 (PTI) A British Sikh organisation has written to the UK’s Deputy Prime Minister to caution against the government incorporating into law a “flawed” definition of Islamophobia as it would jeopardise the factual discussion of the history of the Indian subcontinent and persecution of religious minorities around the world.

The Network of Sikh Organisations (NSO) on Wednesday wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who is also the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, after she told Parliament that the newly elected Labour government was “actively considering” its approach to a definition of Islamophobia.

Back in 2018, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims had defined Islamophobia as a “type of racism” that targets expressions of Muslimness.

“Adoption of this contested definition into law would have serious implications on free speech, not least the ability to discuss historical truths,” reads the NSO letter.

“The targeting of mosques and asylum seeker hotels by hooligans and opportunistic thugs is reprehensible and should be universally condemned, as is the targeting of white people by Muslim counter-protestors whom they perceived to be ‘far-right’. But targeting criminality with a flawed definition of ‘Islamophobia’, would be counterproductive and there is no evidence it would reduce anti-Muslim hatred in any case,” it notes.

It goes on to caution that “seminal moments” in Sikh history will be “censored” and considered “racist”.

“If the government chooses to incorporate this definition into law, then discussing the history of the Indian subcontinent, and the persecution of religious minorities across the world today, in countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria will be absurdly equated to ‘racism’. This would be counterproductive, cause disquiet and perversely persecute truth tellers,” it adds.

The appeal follows a question addressed to Rayner in the House of Commons about the steps being taken by the government to tackle Islamophobia, in the wake of extremist clashes and riots in the country last month.

“Much of last month’s violent disorder was Islamophobic, and the targeting of Muslims shows that we need to go further and faster in tackling this vile hatred, which was fuelled by fake news,” Rayner stated in response.

Asked specifically about a definition of Islamophobia, she added: “A new definition must be given careful consideration so that it comprehensively reflects multiple perspectives and considers the potential implications for different communities.

"We are actively considering our approach to Islamophobia, including definitions, and we will provide further updates in due course."