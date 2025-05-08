Bronze figurine depicting dancing form of 'Ardhanarishvara' on display in Singapore

Singapore, May 8 (PTI) A rare gilt-covered bronze figurine depicting the dancing form of 'Ardhanarishvara', a form of Hindu deity Shiva that is depicted as half man and half woman, is part of 60 artefacts donated by Singaporeans of Indian descent for display at the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC).

The artefacts also include an exquisitely crafted gold bangle featuring a pair of sculpted peacocks, the IHC said during a media preview on Wednesday for the centre's 10th anniversary celebrations.

Thirty of the artefacts are already on display at IHC in the Little India precinct.

The exhibition showcases the history and heritage of Singapore's Indian and South Asian communities.

It was important to document the experiences of past generations and ensure that these heritage pieces are placed where they are cared for and appreciated, said Salma Moiz, 84.

"If (these artefacts) go down the generations, they may not understand the value and history behind these items. But here (heritage centre), they are preserved forever," The Straits Times quoted Moiz as saying.

Apart from the new artefacts, the IHC in Singapore's Little India precinct is also launching an Open House event on May 10 and 11, which includes a gallery tour where the exhibits are used as part of a live storytelling performance.

The event is part of the ongoing Singapore HeritageFest 2025 organised by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board.

Elaborating on the event, IHC chairman R Rajaram said, "Museums are seen as places of quiet contemplation, but additional effort is needed to reach out to audiences to make it interesting and engaging." Rajaram, 62, a registrar at the National University of Singapore, said the IHC is the only museum focused on tracing the history of Indians in Singapore. He added that he is heartened to see people of all races turning up for the centre's events.

"As the IHC commemorates its 10th anniversary, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to serving as a cornerstone for the Indian community in Singapore. This significant milestone stands as a testament to the enduring relationships we have cultivated with our visitors, partners, and the broader community," he said.

Beyond the Open House celebrations this weekend, visitors can look forward to monthly workshops highlighting various Indian traditions such as cooking and Rangoli art.

There will be a Deepavali Open House from September 27 to October 19.

The centre is also developing a dedicated tactile and interactive experience zone in its child-friendly spaces and it is expected to be launched in June.

Over the last 10 years, the IHC has worked closely with the community, as well as with partners in the Little India precinct and the heritage sector, to provide both locals and visitors with a deeper insight into the diverse and rich heritage of the Indian community in Singapore.

Notably, the IHC's community co-curated exhibitions have featured stories of the Chetti Melaka or Peranakan Indian who had settled in the Malaysian port of Malacca in the early days or their arrival and adopted the region's culture.

Other stories featured by the IHC are on Malayalee, Sikh and Tamil communities like Chetti Melaka of the Straits – Rediscovering Peranakan Indian Communities, Ente Veedu, My Home: Malayalees in Singapore, Sikhs in Singapore – A Story Untold, and From the Coromandel Coast to the Straits – Revisiting Our Tamil Heritage. PTI GS DIV DIV