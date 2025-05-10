International National

BSF given free hand for retaliation to Pakistan’s firing after ‘ceasefire’

The development comes after Pakistan launched heavy artillery firing across LoC and drone attacks in Srinagar and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Srinagar on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Srinagar on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

New Delhi: In a fresh escalation of border tensions, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India has been granted the authority to retaliate against Pakistan along the International Border, with assurances that the response will be proportionate and appropriate, according to sources. 

The development comes after Pakistan launched heavy artillery firing across the Line of Control (LoC) and drone attacks in Srinagar and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision to empower the BSF with retaliatory capabilities is seen as a direct response to these provocations. 

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, set to commence at 5 PM today, was breached by Pakistan within hours of its announcement. 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to report the activation of air defence units in the heart of Srinagar, signaling a potential violation of the truce that aimed to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and beyond.

Drone Attacks drone attack LOC firing Pakistani troops open fire Pakistani troops artillery Udhampur Srinagar BSF Ceasefire violation India-Pakistan war