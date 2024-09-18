Buddha Air to operate three flights to Varanasi per week

Kathmandu, Sep 18 (PTI) A private Nepali airlines on Wednesday announced to increase its flights from Kathmandu to Varanasi in India to three per week owing to the increased demands of the pilgrims and tourists from the Himalayan nation wanting to visit the Hindu pilgrim places.

Buddha Air, which already runs two commercial flights per week to Varanasi from the Tribhuvan International Airport here, announcd to increase it to three with flights on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Dipendra Karn, information officer at the Buddha Air, said the airlines has added flights to Varanasi due to an increase in passenger demand.

"The flights have been added on the Kathmandu-Varanasi route owing to increasing pressure ahead of Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali festivals and also due to upcoming tourist season," he said. PTI SBP NPK NPK