Buddha relics enshrined in Bhutan's prominent monastery, to be kept for public veneration

Thimphu, Nov 8 (PTI) A portion of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, brought from India, were on Saturday enshrined at Thimpu's prominent monastery, Tashichhodzong, considered the seat of Bhutan’s highest spiritual and political institutions.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, other ministers of the Himalayan kingdome, and senior Lopens of the Central Monastic Body joined Virendra Kumar, India's Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, at the enshrinement ceremony, according to the Indian Embassy here.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bhutan on Tuesday.

“The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha were enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall at Tashichhodzong with a traditional chipdrel procession, prayers, ceremonies and a guard of honour,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

“The relics will be enshrined for public veneration at the Kuenrey Hall of Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu from November 8 to 18, marking a moment of deep spiritual unity between India and Bhutan,” the Ministry of Culture said in a post on X.

Located within the Tashichhodzong, a fortress and monastery, Grand Kuenrey is one of the most prominent halls.

Called the 'Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha', these were enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi.

“The sacred #Piprahwa Relics of the Buddha will be displayed at the esteemed Arena Complex, Tashichhodzong in Thimphu, the principal sanctum of His Majesty The King of #Bhutan and the seat of Bhutan’s highest spiritual and political institutions.

“This historic occasion will be marked with profound reverence celebrating the deep spiritual bond between India and Bhutan rooted in the timeless legacy of the Buddha,” the International Buddhist Confederation said.

This coincides with the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuk, the fourth King of Bhutan, the Culture Ministry said.

This is the second time these sacred relics are sent to Bhutan from India. The first occasion was in 2011, on the celebration of the wedding of the King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Ministry said.

Earlier, the relics were welcomed at Thimpu's Paro International Airport “in a profound gesture of spiritual and cultural fellowship between India & Bhutan,” the Ministry of Culture described.

Minister Virendra Kumar-led delegation accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior Indian monks from the International Buddhist Confederation, which serves as a common platform for Buddhists worldwide, and other govt officials were received with 'Sedrang', a traditional welcome, led by the Tshogki Lopen of the Central Monastic Body, Lyonpo Tshering, the Home Minister of Bhutan, and Sandeep Arya, the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bhutan on Tuesday to further strengthen bilateral ties and inaugurate a mega hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two countries.

Modi will meet Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during the November 11-12 visit.

The prime minister will also attend celebrations to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the former king of Bhutan.

To enrich the spiritual experience, the IBC is organising three accompanying exhibitions -- Guru Padmasambhava: Tracing the life and sacred sites of the “precious guru” in India; Sacred Legacy of the Shakyas: Detailing the excavation and significance of the Buddha relics; and Life and Teachings of the Buddha: An immersive journey through the Buddha's path to enlightenment. Additionally, the National Museum, New Delhi, will display select rare sculptures from its Buddhist Art and Heritage Gallery.

The exposition of the holy relics in Bhutan stands as a "powerful symbol of peace, a celebration of a shared spiritual heritage, and a reaffirmation of the special bonds between India and Bhutan," an official said. Earlier this year, an exposition of Buddha relics was held in Vietnam, and in 2024, the relics were put on display as part of an exposition in Thailand.