Buddha’s principle of middle remains more relevant than ever, India at UN

United Nations, May 14 (PTI) Teachings of Lord Buddha encourage to transcend differences and can be a guide in current times of uncertainty, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said at the Commemoration of International Day of Vesak 2025.

Harish thanked the Permanent Missions of Thailand and Sri Lanka, the co-hosts of the event on the occasion of Vesak that he said “strengthens the cultural and civilisational ties that bind nations of our region.” The UN General Assembly recognises the Day of Vesak to acknowledge the contribution of Buddhism towards the spirituality of humanity. Vesak is known as Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Purnima in India and is the day on which Gautam Buddha was born, attained enlightenment and died.

Buddha’s “principle of moderation or the middle path remains more relevant today than ever before,” Harish said on Wednesday, adding, “Teachings of Lord Buddha can be a guide in today’s times of uncertainty.” “Buddha's teachings, simple yet profound, encourage us to transcend our differences and embrace the universal bond of love and kindness,” he added.

While emphasising that Buddhism originated in India, Harish said that Vesak is an “occasion for us to celebrate the shared heritage of buddhism.” The shared heritage was further emphasised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit last month to the Wat Pho temple in Thailand along with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra where he offered homage to the reclining Buddha and gave Sanghadana to senior monks, Harish reminded.

He also mentioned Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka’s sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura along with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in April.

He stressed that Sri Maha Bodhi temple holds “special significance for India... its civilisational ties with Sri Lanka.” Hairsh said that it is the occasion “to reaffirm and strengthen the cultural and civilisational ties that bind nations of our region” and said, “It’s a day of enormous significance for India and Buddhists around the world.” Asserting that Buddhism has played a major role in our composite culture and pluralism, he also said that India's national symbols have taken deep inspiration from Buddhism.

The Vesak day is commemorated annually at the UN Headquarters and other UN offices. PTI RD NPK NPK