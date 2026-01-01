Bulgaria adopts euro as its national currency

Sofia (Bulgaria), Jan 1 (BTA) Bulgaria on Thursday adopted the euro as its national currency, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone 19 years after it joined the European Union.

Until the end of January, the lev will remain a legal means of payment alongside the euro. From February 1, the euro will be the sole official currency. The prices will be displayed in both euros and leva until August 8.

"The decision to adopt the single European currency is a strategic choice made at a contentious moment,” President Rumen Radev said in his New Year’s message.

According to him, the introduction of the euro is the final milestone in Bulgaria’s integration into the European Union.

Throughout January, people will be able to make cash payments in retail outlets using both leva and euro, while retailers will be obliged to give change entirely in only one of the two currencies - euros, or, in case of a temporary lack of availability, in leva.

Retailers are free to decide whether to accept mixed payments in two currencies within a single transaction, but this decision must be clearly indicated in a visible place in the store.

After the completion of the technical adjustments, which are scheduled to continue until 1:00 am, cash withdrawals from ATMs will be available only in euros.

Throughout 2026, people will be able to exchange leva for euros at commercial banks across the country, with no fees or commission charged until mid-year. After that date, banks may apply conversion fees.

In 2026, citizens will also be able to exchange leva at branches of Bulgarian Posts, while the Bulgarian National Bank will exchange leva for euros free of charge.

For Bulgaria, 2026 is a pivotal year as the country achieves full membership in the eurozone, enabling it to take its rightful place in the European family, National Assembly Chair Raya Nazarayan wrote in a Facebook post.

Nazaryan expressed hope that this new stage would bring stability, a higher standard of living, a stronger economy and greater national self-confidence, built on vision and unity.

In a New Year address, published on the Council of Ministers’ Facebook page, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said: "We are welcoming the New Year 2026 as a member of the euro area – a strategic step that brings greater security, financial stability and more opportunities for both citizens and businesses. This provides a solid foundation for higher incomes, a more competitive economy and sustainable development." Bulgaria adopted the euro exactly 19 years after the country joined the European Union. (Bulgarian News Agency) SKS ZH ZH