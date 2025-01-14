Bunker demolition process begins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram following peace accord between warring tribes

Peshawar, Jan 14 (PTI) The process of demolition of bunkers has begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's restive Kurram district which witnessed heavy bloodshed between two warring tribes, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan said four bunkers near Balishkhel and Kharkali, a major sectarian clash point between the Shia and Sunni tribes from November 21 to December 2 last year, were razed to the ground by the police and local administration following the government deadline to demolish bunkers in the district.

The official said more bunkers would be demolished in the coming days.

The district administration dynamited four bunkers under tight security of the police, Frontier Corps (FC) and the army, the official said.

Advertisment

Commissioner Kohat Division Moatsim Billah said the bunkers were demolished under the supervision of the grand jirga and peace committee.

KP Government Spokesman Barrister Saif said demolition of the bunkers was necessitated per the decisions of the Apex Committee and peace accord.

The peace accord was signed between Alizai and Bagan tribes on January 4 after sectarian clashes left 133 people dead in the district.

Advertisment

The clashes erupted after a deadly attack on passenger vans killed 57 people near Parachinar on November 21 last year. PTI AYZ PY PY PY