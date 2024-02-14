Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour to welcome PM Modi

Dubai, Feb 14 (PTI) The iconic Burj Khalifa was lit in the Indian tri-colour as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the UAE President and India was the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit here.

On Tuesday, prime minister Modi held wide-ranging talks with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two countries inked 10 agreements for collaboration in key sectors like energy, infrastructure, investments.

Burj Khalifa was also lit up with the words ‘Guest of Honour – Republic of India’ on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the 2024 World Governments Summit on Wednesday.

Extending a "warm welcome" to Modi, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday shared on X two images of the Burj Khalifa, lit up with colours of the Indian flag and logo of the World Governments Summit.

"We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation," the post read.

"The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery," it said.

The World Governments Summit is taking place under the theme of 'Shaping Future Governments' with the conversation involving governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

At over 828 metres (2,716.5 feet) and more than 160 stories, Burj Khalifa in Dubai is tallest building in the world. It has highest outdoor observation deck in the world and the elevator with the longest travel distance in the world. PTI AMS AKJ AMS